A weak UK government might do a better Brexit deal than a strong one
Uber's top rank thin out as CEO Travis Kalanick steps down

Almost a dozen senior executives have marched out of the company in a short span

Over the past four months, Uber faced a new scandal or controversy nearly every week: Allegations of harassment and discrimination, a corporate theft lawsuit, allegedly deceiving authorities, a video of the ride-hailing giant’s co-founder arguing with a driver and a director making a sexist comment at a staff meeting to address issues of sexism.

During that same time, almost a dozen senior executives marched out—or were frog-marched to the door.



On Wednesday, CEO Travis Kalanick announced that he’ll step down as company’s chief executive. Here is a look at the executive who left the company: 

