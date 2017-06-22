Uber's Top Ranks Thin Out as CEO Steps down

Almost a dozen senior executives have marched out of the company in a short span

Over the past four months, faced a new scandal or controversy nearly every week: Allegations of harassment and discrimination, a corporate theft lawsuit, allegedly deceiving authorities, a video of the ride-hailing giant’s co-founder arguing with a driver and a director making a sexist comment at a staff meeting to address issues of sexism.



During that same time, almost a dozen senior executives marched out—or were frog-marched to the door.



On Wednesday, CEO announced that he’ll step down as company’s chief executive. Here is a look at the executive who left the company:





Bloomberg