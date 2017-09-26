Uber threatens to pull out of Quebec, says ride-sharing rules onerous

Ride-hailing service Technologies Inc said on Tuesday that it will stop operating in the Canadian province of next month, pulling out to avoid following tough new regulations announced last week.

is pulling out of Canada's second-most populous province as it battles a decision to strip the company of its license to operate in London, the latest in a series of regulatory attacks on as new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi seeks to rebuild the company's image.

Uber's general manager, Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, said the company would cease operations in the province on Oct. 14.

employs more than 50 office workers in the province, where more than 10,000 drivers have worked for the company, he said.

The company left room to reverse its decision, calling on the government to reconsider strict regulations announced on Friday that tightened up rules that had let operate since October under the terms of a pilot project.

"We're asking the government to renew the pilot project and let's sit down and find a solution to this," he said.

Representatives of Quebec's transport ministry were not immediately available to comment.

The new rules require drivers to undergo 35 hours of training, in line with requirement for traditional taxi drivers.

Taxi operators have opposed Uber's presence in Quebec, sometimes blocking traffic during protests in the province's largest city, Montreal.

The move means will cease operations in cities including Montreal, the country's second-largest city, and City. It does not affect operations in other Canadian cities, including Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

does not operate in Vancouver or Winnipeg, due to a lack of provincial regulation in the provinces of British Colombia and Manitoba, respectively.

rival Lyft, which currently only operates in the United States, has started exploring a move north of the border. Its lobbyists have met several times with municipal officials in Toronto, according to city records.

