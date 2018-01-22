UBS mulls higher dividend, new share buyback despite US tax overhaul hit

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Monday proposed an increased and new share programme despite a hefty write-down from a tax overhaul in the

The posted a 2.2 billion Swiss franc ($2.3 billion) net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 as the reforms saddled it with a 2.9 billion franc writedown.

Pretax earnings rose 34 per cent.

The also lowered capital targets through 2020 and decoupled its shareholder payout policy from a previous capital ratio floor, ahead of an anticipated drag on its finances from new rules known as Basel III.

"Greater regulatory clarity means we can open a new chapter for UBS, allowing us to sharpen our focus on growth across our businesses, make further and deliver attractive returns to shareholders," said in a statement.

The proposed an increased of 0.65 francs per share, matching analysts' expectation for a hike from 0.60 francs the year before.

The also said it was launching a three-year share programme of up to 2 billion francs, to begin in March.

Announcing it would be combining Wealth Management Americas and Wealth Management into one unified Global Wealth Management division, the set targets for 2-4 per cent net new growth per year.