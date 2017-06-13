UK banks must hurry to apply for business licence in EU after Brexit: ECB

banks should hurry up to apply for a licence in the European Union, ensuring that they can still do business in the bloc even after Brexit, a top supervisor said on Tuesday.

"My message today to the banks is quite simple: the clock is ticking," Sabine Lautenschläger, the board member in charge of banking supervision, told a financial conference in London.

"Obtaining a licence takes some time, so don't put off applying for one for too long."