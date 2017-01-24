TRENDING ON BS
UK Court ruling on Brexit will dampen investment: Germany's DIHK

Court has ruled that the British govt must get parliament's approval to start an exit from the bloc

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Jeremy Wright, Brexit
Britain's Attorney General, Jeremy Wright, speaks outside the Supreme Court.

Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said a UK Supreme Court ruling that the British government must get parliament's approval to start an exit from the bloc raised new questions about the way forward and would further dampen investment.

"Now there is doubt about whether (British Prime Minister Theresa May) can hold her course. There are new question marks over the path to Brexit," said Volker Treier, the DIHK's head of the foreign business.

"That is unsettling German firms. As without clarity and predictability regarding Brexit, industry will hold back even more with investment."

