JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

US immigration agency resumes accepting requests under DACA programme

Having fastest-growing EU economy isn't making this country's people richer
Business Standard

UK govt keeping close eye on construction services firm Carillion: Minister

UK government had all contingency plans in place for Carillion, which is on the brink of entering administration

Reuters  |  London 

Carillion
FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign in Manchester, Britain | Reuters

Britain's government is keeping a close eye on building and services company Carillion and ministers hope its partners will find the working capital to ensure it remains a "going concern", the chairman of the governing Conservatives said on Sunday.

Brandon Lewis told the BBC's Andrew Marr show that the government had all contingency plans in place for Carillion, which is on the brink of entering administration, according to some news reports.

"We are keeping a very close eye on this, make sure there are all plans, contingency plans in place, but it is a going concern this and ... hopefully, they will be able to work with their partners to get the working capital they need to continue to provide important services," Lewis said.
First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements