UK govt to announce cryptocurrency task force as part of new fintech plans

Britain will announce a task force on Thursday to exploit the technology underpinning crypto assets, such as and other cryptocurrencies, as part of new plans to help fintech companies to find more customers.

British Finance Minister said he was committed to helping fintech grow and flourish by taking a series of domestic steps and forging links overseas.

"As part of that, a new task force will help the UK to manage the risks around cryptoassets, as well as harnessing the potential benefits of the underlying technology," Hammond said in a statement ahead of a fintech conference hosted by the finance ministry.

Investors have flocked to cryptocurrencies like despite wild price swings.

Regulators have warned that investors could lose all their money, but see promise in the blockchain technology that underpins

Britain's announcement comes after finance ministers from the Group of 20 Economies (G20) were unable this week to find enough consensus for global regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Britain has become a major centre for fintech and wants to reassure the sector of its support ahead of the country's departure from the next March.

The EU has also stepped up efforts to make itself more attractive as a location for

Hammond said the fintech strategy would include schemes to pilot "robo regulation", or the use of software by to comply with regulation to save time and money.

New industry standards will enable to team up with banks more easily to offer complex services and reach more customers, he said.

Industry and government will create "shared platforms" to remove barriers faced by setting up new systems, Hammond said.

Hammond and Scott Morrison, Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia, will sign a "fintech bridge" agreement to help UK-based sell products and services in Australia and promote regulatory cooperation.