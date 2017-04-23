UK Independence Party wants ban on burqa in public, Sharia outlawed

The (UKIP) has announced that it will include a pledge in its general election manifesto to ban the or full-face veils worn by some Muslim women in public, the media reported on Sunday.

Party leader Paul Nuttall will launch what he calls an "integration agenda" on Monday ahead of the upcoming snap general election on June 8, reports the BBC.

He is also set to propose outlawing law — the religious rules that form part of Islamic tradition.

The party's manifesto is expected to suggest that anyone with evidence of female genital mutilation will be bound by law to inform the police.

Former UKIP leader proposed a ban in 2010.

But the party later dropped the policy, and it did not appear in its 2015 manifesto.

Full-face veils are already banned in public in some European countries, including