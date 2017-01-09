UK law firm to launch legal action against Volkswagen over diesel scandal

TRENDING ON BS
Reuters  |  London 

British law firm Harcus Sinclair UK said on Monday it was launching legal action in Britain against German carmaker Volkswagen, seeking compensation for British drivers affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

The German carmaker is involved in lawsuits in several countries and is racing to resolve criminal and civil allegations with the United States' Department of Justice after it said it cheated diesel emissions tests.

In Britain, Europe's second biggest autos market, 1.2 million cars are affected and the law firm, which is being supported by Slater and Gordon, said it would take its case to the High Court and seek compensation for consumers.

"We will argue that you received a vehicle that should never have been licensed for sale because it did not meet the required emissions standards," the firm said on its website.

"We believe that the Court will assess the difference between what you paid for your vehicle and the inherent value of what you actually received."

