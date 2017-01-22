UK PM gets another headache amid Brussels upheaval

Europe’s Socialists just got stung again, losing control of the European Parliament. This setback creates a simmering risk for PM as she prepares to withdraw the from the in 2019. Already struggling in France, and the Netherlands, the Socialists last week ceded leadership of the assembly.to Centre-right candidate who won the job after a power-sharing deal with the Socialists collapsed in acrimony, ending a coalition between the assembly’s two biggest groups that had smoothed legislative business. With the 28-nation Parliament due to vote on any deal just before European legislative elections in mid-2019, insiders and observers question if the assembly’s Socialists will go into opposition mode for the next two years.



That would bury a traditional grand coalition of centrist European parties, leave them taking aim at each other in a bid to stem populist momentum and heighten the risk of an assembly veto of any accord on the UK’s exit from the bloc.