is prepared to pay up to 40 billion ($47 billion) as part of a deal to leave the European Union, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with Britain's negotiating strategy.

The has floated a figure of 60 billion and wants significant progress on setting Britain's before talks can start on complex issues such as future trading arrangements.

The government department responsible for talks declined to comment on the Sunday Telegraph article. So far, has given no official indication of how much it would be willing to pay.

The newspaper said British officials were likely to offer to pay 10 billion a year for three years after leaving the in March 2019, then finalise the total alongside detailed

would only be made as part of a deal that included a trade agreement, the newspaper added.

"We know (the EU's) position is 60 billion euros, but the actual bottom line is 50 billion Ours is closer to 30 billion but the actual landing zone is 40 billion euros, even if the public and politicians are not all there yet," the newspaper quoted one "senior Whitehall source" as saying.

Whitehall is the district where British civil servants and ministers are based.

A second Whitehall source said Britain's bottom line was "30 billion to 40 billion euros" and a third source said Prime Minister was willing to pay "north of 30 billion euros", the Sunday Telegraph reported.

David Davis, the British minister in charge of talks, said on July 20 that would honour its obligations to the but declined to confirm that would require net

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading advocate, said last month the could "go whistle" if it made "extortionate" demands for payment.

Last week the said uncertainty was weighing on the Finance minister wants to avoid unsettling businesses further.

If cannot conclude an exit deal, trade relations would be governed by rules, which would allow both parties to impose and checks and leave many other issues unsettled.

The has also wanted agreement by October on rights of citizens already in Britain, and on border controls between the Irish Republic and the British province of Northern Ireland, before the trade and other issues are discussed.