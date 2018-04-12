UK's Queen Elizabeth compares Donald Trump with a noisy helicopter

At 91, Britain's longest-reigning monarch cracked a joke that would easily put many stand-up comedians to shame - comparing a noisy with US Donald Trump!



While strolling through Buckingham Palace Garden with famed British naturalist for a TV documentary, a loud hovered overhead and shattered the tranquillity, giving the an opportunity to show off her sense of humour.

"Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? Sounds like Trump," she quipped.

The pair were filming for an documentary 'The Queen's Green Planet' to be aired on April 16, News reported.

The film reveals some real nuggets of information. The discusses climate change, Trump and even her own demise.

The programme is based on a project called The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a plan to create a network of forest conservation projects dedicated to the in all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the report said.

It also follows film-maker and Angelina Jolie, who helped with the canopy project in where one of her children was born.

The even tells Attenborough she hopes the project to plant more trees may even have an impact on climate change.

"So, if all countries continue to plant, it might change the climate again," she tells him.

When Attenborough suggests climate change might lead to "all kinds of different trees growing here in another 50 years" the jokes, "It might easily be, yes. I won't be here though.