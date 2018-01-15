UK scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bomber planes over North Sea

The today scrambled fighter jets to intercept two that were headed towards its airspace over the North Sea, the latest incident involving Britain's (MoD) confirmed that the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) took off from (RAF) base Lossiemouth in north east Scotland, without confirming the exact number of Typhoons involved. "We can confirm that Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers approaching the area of interest," an MoD statement said. "The Russian were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the At no point did the Russian enter sovereign airspace," it said. The closest the Russian jets came to the land was 40 nautical miles, or around 46 miles and were 30 nautical miles (34.5 miles) from British sovereign airspace. Typhoons are combat used in air policing and high-intensity conflict.

A Voyager refuelling from the RAF Brize Norton base also supported the Typhoons during the operation. RAF Lossiemouth is primarily used as a base for QRA, with pilots on duty 24 hours a day. The latest incident is being seen as part of a number of similar incidents involving On January 8, it was reported HMS Westminster, a Portsmouth-based Type 23 British frigate, was tasked to intercept two of Russia's warships and two supporting vessels as they passed close to the waters. In September last year, two RAF Typhoons were scrambled to monitor a pair of Russian military planes flying towards the British airspace.