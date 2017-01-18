UK Supreme Court to issue Brexit ruling on Tuesday

Britain's Supreme Court will announce the result of the government's appeal against a ruling that it has to seek parliamentary approval to trigger on January 24, the court said Wednesday.

"Judgment in these cases will be delivered at 9:30 am (0930 GMT) on Tuesday 24 January 2017," the court said on its website.

All 11 Supreme Court judges convened in December to hear four days of arguments on behalf the government and the claimants, who say Prime Minister cannot begin Britain's departure from the European Union without first getting the go-ahead from lawmakers.

It was the first time all 11 judges have sat together to hear an appeal.

The appeal came after a High Court ruling in November that said the government did not have the executive power alone to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, formally starting exit talks.

The decision enraged supporters with some newspapers accusing judges of thwarting the will of the 52% who voted "Leave" in the June 23 referendum.

The lead claimant in the case, investment fund manager Gina Miller, says she has received death threats and boycotts against her business.

She told AFP in an interview last year that she did not want to "subvert" the result of the referendum, adding: "This is not about whether we should stay or leave — this is actually about how we leave."

MPs in December agreed not to delay May's plans to begin the exit talks by the end of March in return for more details on her negotiating demands, which she outlined in a keynote speech on Tuesday.