UK to end electronics ban on direct flights from Turkey

The UK will lift restrictions on large electronic devices being carried as cabin luggage on direct flights from Turkey, officials said here on Thursday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told state-run Anadolu news agency that British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson had phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over the issue.

The source said Johnson told Cavusoglu the UK authorities had decided to lift the ban, adding that the process to lift the restrictions was ongoing.

A ban on carrying such devices aboard US-bound passenger aircraft was ended for Turkish Airlines flights from Istanbul earlier this month.

The US had banned devices from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries while the UK had banned them on all direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia in March.

