Uma Thurman breaks silence, accuses Weinstein of sexual misconduct

Actress has joined the list of women who have accused producer of

Thurman had last year said she has lots to say regarding the controversy, but wanted to wait till she feels "less angry". Now, she has come out about in a New York Times article.

The actress, who has worked with Weinstein on films like the "Kill Bill" franchise and "Pulp Fiction", said the first "attack" happened at Weinstein's suite at the Savoy Hotel in London.

"It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things.

But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track," Thurman said.

She says he later tried to apologise with a "26-inch-wide vulgar bunch of roses".

"They were yellow. And I opened the note like it was a soiled diaper and it just said, 'You have great instincts'."

Weinstein, through a representative, has acknowledged making a pass at Thurman, but said he immediately apologized.