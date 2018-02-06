'Un-American', 'treasonous' to not applaud me: Trump blasts Democrats

US President described lawmakers who did not applaud his State of the Union address as unpatriotic and treasonous. During a speech in Cincinnati, Trump suggested Democrats were "un-American" because they did not full-throatedly embrace his address to a joint session of Congress last week. "They would rather see Trump do badly, okay, than our country do well," he said."It's very selfish. And it got to a point where I really didn't even want to look." "They were like death and un-American.

Un-American. Somebody said, 'treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not?" "Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much," he added. Trump has falsely boasted that his generally well- received speech had the highest television audience numbers in history. But Nielsen ratings show that three of Trump's predecessors surpassed his audience numbers during their first time giving the high-profile speech before Congress. Trump did see a slight bump in the polls however, with his Gallup approval rating edging up two points to 40 per cent, its highest level in months.