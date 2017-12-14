JUST IN
UN chief Antonio Guterres says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea

Abe says he agreed that possible dialogue with North Korea must be meaningful and aimed at the country's denuclearisation.

AP | PTI  |  Tokyo 

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General ​Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat.

Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearized for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage.


Abe says he agreed that possible dialogue with North Korea must be meaningful and aimed at the country's denuclearisation.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Washington is open to possible talks with North Korea but the White House says it must not only first refrain from provocations but take "sincere and meaningful actions toward denuclearization.

