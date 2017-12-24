UN sanctions on North Korea an act of war: Foreign Ministry

North today slammed the latest UN sanctions imposed on it over the isolated country's widely-condemned intercontinental tests, describing the move as an "act of war".



"We fully reject the latest UN sanctions... as a violent breach of our republic's sovereignty and an act of war that destroys the peace and stability of the and a wider region," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the news agency.



It was the first official reaction from Pyongyang, a day after the unanimously passed new, US- drafted sanctions that will restrict supplies vital for the impoverished state.The sanctions received the backing of Pyongyang's key ally and also orders the repatriation of North Korean workers sent abroad to earn much needed for Kim Jong- Un's regime.The third raft of sanctions imposed on the North this year came about three weeks after test-fired its longest-range ICBM, which it said was capable of striking allThe test of Hwasong-15 further heightened global concerns over the rapid advance in the North's and nuclear weapon programmes that has accelerated since Kim took power in 2011.The North says its weapons programmes are designed for self-defence against "hostile" US policies towards the isolated but nuclear-armed nation.