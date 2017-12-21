JUST IN
JPMorgan seriously breached anti-money laundering regulations: Switzerland
Business Standard

UN votes 128-9 to rebuke Trump over Jerusalem; India supports resolution

35 countries abstained; the vote is a victory for Palestine, says spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Reuters 

A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. photo: pti
A view of Jerusalem’s old city is seen on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Despite US President Donald Trump's threat to cut aid, 128 countries voted in favour of UN call for US to withdraw decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Nine countries vote against UN General Assembly resolution and 35 abstained.

A spokesman for Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a UN vote on Thursday that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The vote is a victory for Palestine," said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah. "We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital."

India is among the 128 countries.
First Published: Thu, December 21 2017. 23:00 IST

