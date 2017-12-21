UN votes 128-9 to rebuke Trump over Jerusalem; India supports resolution

Despite US President Donald Trump's threat to cut aid, 128 countries voted in favour of UN call for US to withdraw decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A spokesman for Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a UN vote on Thursday that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The vote is a victory for Palestine," said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah. "We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital."



India is among the 128 countries.

Nine countries vote against UN General Assembly resolution and 35 abstained.