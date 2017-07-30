Unable to afford room in Silicon Valley, Facebook employee lives in car

Unable to afford an apartment in Silicon Valley, a contractor working for is being forced to live out of her car.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Parsha, who has earned a sobriquet 'Pinky' for her pink hair, pink car and pink dog, is already burdened with student loans and medical bills.

"I tell people all the time, stop looking at what somebody got and what you see on the outside," 'Pinky' was quoted as saying.

According to the Business Journal, the average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in northern neighbourhood is over $2,300 a month -- which Parsha, who has two children, cannot afford.

So she lives in a car and has not yet divulged to her co-workers about her condition, fearing she may be looked down upon at her workplace.

"They would be shocked that I'm going through that because they would be like 'I see you smiling at work, you appear to be happy. You look normal, you look clean'," said.

But now she plans to make her living condition public, hoping to stir a debate about the high rents in the Bay area neighbourhood.

Here's a video of a Black #Facebook employee in telling her story.

She's currently homeless. pic.twitter.com/NAPeJpwNlh — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) July 29, 2017

"I think that companies need to look at the salaries, are we paying employees enough to survive?"

According to Facebook, the company "understands and recognises the burdens a higher cost of living has on the less prosperous part of the community".

" is committed to being active and responsible neighbours by supporting the communities near Menlo Park headquarters," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

According to the report, claims to have invested an initial $20 million contribution to community groups, philanthropies and companies in an effort over the next few months and years to grow their regional impact.

When asked about Parsha's living conditions, said that was not a direct employee, but worked for a third-party contractor affiliated with the social media company.

But the company's representative added that strives to create a fair and equitable work environment for all of its employees, including contractors.

"The minimum salary at is $15 an hour (which includes third party contractors), and the company has instituted better conditions for contractors, including 15 days' off, paid vacation and a new child care benefit of $4,000," the report noted.

But said she has been working with for just two months and has already begun looking for a second job in order to help pay the bills.

She also runs a non-profit organisation called "Love n Me" that aims at empowering women and girls to pursue a successful life.

had undergone abuse and depression in past but she bounced back and pursued higher education and completed her Master's degree in Counselling.