Unilever throws open new co-working space in Singapore

Currently home to 15 startups, Level3 will bring together startups, investors, and Unilever itself

Foundry, the consumer goods company’s innovation arm, announced today the launch of Level3, a new co-working space in



The 22,000-square-foot (2,040-square-meter) space is located at Unilever’s regional headquarters in Singapore’s area.



Level3 is not only supposed to be a space for startups to park their laptops and base their operations, but also for teams to visit the space easily and connect with and ideas they find interesting.



Level3 will bring together startups, investors, and Unilever itself. "It allows us to tap into the great startup community that's here within Singapore and helps us build a base to launch businesses or even global businesses in this region," Jonathan Hammond, head of Foundry, tells Tech in Asia.



The space is open to startups that have a product in their hands, but it will focus on that work with marketing and ad tech, enterprise tech, products and ingredients, social impact, and new business models.



Besides working spaces with the usual range of storage, connectivity, and fully-stocked pantry services, Level3 will host events, workshops, fireside chats, and training sessions.



Foundry started in 2014 and its program launched in January 2015.





