Unilever throws open new co-working space in Singapore

Unilever Foundry, the international consumer goods company’s innovation arm, announced today the launch of Level3, a new co-working space in Singapore.
The 22,000-square-foot (2,040-square-meter) space is located at Unilever’s regional headquarters in Singapore’s Mapletree Business City area.
Level3 is not only supposed to be a space for startups to park their laptops and base their operations, but also for Unilever teams to visit the space easily and connect with companies and ideas they find interesting.
Currently home to 15 startups, Level3 will bring together startups, investors, and Unilever itself. “It allows us to tap into the great startup community that’s here within Singapore and helps us build a base to launch Singapore businesses or even global businesses in this region,” Jonathan Hammond, head of Unilever Foundry, tells Tech in Asia.
The space is open to startups that have a product in their hands, but it will focus on companies that work with marketing and ad tech, enterprise tech, products and ingredients, social impact, and new business models.
Besides working spaces with the usual range of storage, connectivity, and fully-stocked pantry services, Level3 will host events, workshops, fireside chats, and training sessions.
Unilever Foundry started in 2014 and its Singapore program launched in January 2015.
A 2016 project involving Next Billion gave Unilever Bangladesh access to the startup’s media and data platforms for an NGO program that supports rural female entrepreneurs. A pilot with Unilever’s Lifebuoy hand soap was used to increase awareness of health and hygiene.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here
