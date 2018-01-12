United Nations decries Donald Trump's immigrants remark as 'racist'

The UN's human rights office on Friday said derogatory remarks made by US regarding the nations of and were "racist".

Rupert Colville, a for the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned Trump's characterisation of the two countries as "s**tholes" during a meeting on Thursday with lawmakers on a bipartisan immigration deal, news agency reported.

"These comments by the of the US are surprising and shameful," Colville said. "I'm sorry, but they cannot be defined as anything other than racist."

According to people present in the Oval Office meeting, Trump was frustrated that migrants from El Salvador, and certain African countries were allowed into the US.

"Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here," he asked.

Trump then proposed that the US instead welcome more people from places such as and singled out

"Why do we need more Haitians," Trump said, adding: "Take them out."