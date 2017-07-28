US' 2015 economic growth at 2.9%, strongest in past decade

economic growth in 2015 was the best since 2005 but the momentum ebbed significantly in 2016, with the notching its weakest performance since the recession, according to revised data published on Friday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, the agency that compiles gross domestic product data, said the grew 2.9 per cent in 2015, an upward revision from the 2.6 per cent it had estimated earlier. That was the strongest growth since 2005.

The government's annual revision, which covered data from 2014 through the first quarter of 2017, also showed the performing worse than previously estimated in 2016.

The grew 1.5 per cent last year, a slight downward revision from the 1.6 per cent the estimated earlier. It was the slowest growth since the 2007-09 recession ended.

The revisions to growth in both 2015 and 2016 mostly reflected swings in inventory investment and exports.

Overall, the revisions did not change the economy's picture and confirmed that the current expansion cycle is the slowest on record.

The will in 2018 publish a comprehensive revision of the series, which will fully address a seasonal quirk that has tended to weigh on first-quarter growth estimates. It hopes that data remain free of the so-called beyond 2018.