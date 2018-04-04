US administration will take 'strong action' on immigration, tweets Trump

-
US President Donald Trump said his administration would "be taking strong action" on immigration later on Wednesday but gave no other details about any planned steps.
Trump's statement, made in an early morning post on Twitter, comes one day after the president said he would utilize the US
military to protect the nation's southern border with Mexico.
