Business Standard

US administration will take 'strong action' on immigration, tweets Trump

This post comes one day after Donald Trump said he would utilize the US military to protect the nation's southern border with Mexico

Reuters  |  Washington 

File photo of US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said his administration would "be taking strong action" on immigration later on Wednesday but gave no other details about any planned steps.

Trump's statement, made in an early morning post on Twitter, comes one day after the president said he would utilize the US

military to protect the nation's southern border with Mexico.
First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 17:54 IST

