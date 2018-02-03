US Air Force chief flies 'Made in India' Tejas aircraft in Rajasthan

JUST IN
North Korea earns $200 mn from banned exports despite sanctions: UN
The indigenous LCA is a single-seat, single-jet engine, multirole light fighter

IANS  |  Jodhpur 

General David.L.Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, flew a sortie in LCA Tejas aircraft at Air Force Station in Jodhpur. Photo: ANI

The Chief of US Air Force, General David L Goldfein, flew a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas on Saturday at the IAF station in Jodhpur.

Goldfein arrived in India on Thursday, on a visit to boost defence ties between the two nations.

In November last year, the Defence Minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen was flown in a Tejas fighter jet.

The indigenous LCA is a single-seat, single-jet engine, multirole light fighter.

Indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Tejas, as a fourth generation aircraft, can fly at 1,350 km per hour, with a payload capacity of 4,000 kg.
