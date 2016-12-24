US approves sale of night vision equipment to Pak, says Report

The Department of Defence has awarded a $284.6 million contract to to produce infrared target sight systems for the Navy and Pakistan, a media report said on Saturday.

The system will be used for the attack helicopters, which have proved very effective in combats against militants, particularly in difficult terrains. In the US, the attack helicopter is used by Marine Corps expeditionary forces, the Dawn reported.

The TSS incorporates a third-generation forward-looking infrared sensor that provides target sighting in the day, night or adverse weather conditions.

A Pentagon statement describes the TSS system as a large-aperture mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor with a laser designator/rangefinder turret. It provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality.

The company's Orlando-based missile and fire control unit will produce the sight system in Orlando and Ocala, Florida, through January 2022 for the Navy and under the foreign military sales portion of the award, the paper said, citing the Pentagon release.

The contract has a base value of $150.96 million but its accumulative cost would go up to $284.6 million. The government of will pay about 12% of the total cost through an arrangement with the under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

In January, received a smaller contract of $14 million to provide the same target system for Pakistan.

The contracts include software development and testing, system modification, and installation requirements to integrate the TSS into the Cobra helicopters.

The TSS provides target information and tracking data for the helicopter, in addition to passive targeting for integrated weapons. Work on the first contract, performed in Florida, would be completed by December 2017.

Although the United States and were once close allies, relations between the two countries strained in 2011, when the eliminated al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden during a covert raid on his compound in Abbottabad.

The bilateral ties slipped further after the Congress blocked financing of eight F-16 fighter jets earlier this year despite strong lobbying by Islamabad. The lawmakers accused Islamabad of continuing to support the Afghan Taliban.