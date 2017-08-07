US, Australia, Japan slam China for militarising, building island in SCS

The United States, and today denounced Beijing's island-building and militarisation of the South Sea, in contrast to the increasingly tepid response from Southeast Asian nations over the festering issue.

claims nearly all of the sea, through which $5 trillion in annual shipping trade passes and which is believed to sit atop vast and gas deposits.

Its sweeping claims overlap with Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brunei — all members of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc — as well as

But in recent years has managed to weaken regional resistance by courting some members.

Yesterday, scored a coup when ministers issued a diluted statement on the dispute and agreed to Beijing's terms on talks during a security forum which the bloc is hosting in Manila.

insists that a much-delayed code of conduct between it and members over the disputed sea must not be legally binding, a demand to which Southeast Asian countries have so far acquiesced.

But in a joint statement after their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the same gathering, the US, and delivered a noticeably sterner rebuke to

Criticising ongoing "land reclamation, construction of outposts, militarisation of disputed features" in the disputed sea, the trio said any code of conduct must be "legally binding, meaningful and effective", a demand noticeably absent from the statement.

The three nations also called on and the to respect last year's arbitration ruling which dismissed much of Beijing's claim in the sea.

The had been one of the most vocal critics of and filed a case before a UN-backed tribunal.

But after the election of President Rodrigo Duterte last year, Manila has played down the verdict in favour of pursuing warmer ties with Beijing, a move that led to offers of billions of dollars in investments or aid from

Critics of have accused it of assiduously dividing ASEAN, which operates on a consensus basis, with strong-arm tactics and chequebook diplomacy, enticing smaller countries in the bloc such as Cambodia and Laos to support it.

Vietnam, which had been pushing for stronger language in Manila, has been largely left to fend for itself since Duterte's rapprochement.

The US, and oppose building giant artificial islands that could be used as military bases, fearing it will eventually establish de facto control over the waters.

insists the three countries should stay out of what it says are purely bilateral disputes with its neighbours.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned any interference from "outside parties" could jeopardise negotiations over the code of conduct.

