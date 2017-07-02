US beef debuts in China after 14 years

-
The US aims to export more high-quality and safe farm products to China to help balance trade between the two countries as it marks its first shipment of beef in 14 years.
“We can provide more safe, high-quality food products for the consumers here in China, a key part of improving our relationship and reducing our trade deficit,” US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad told reporters in Beijing on Friday.
China has re-started imports of US beef, lifting a ban put in place in 2003 that was triggered by a case of mad cow disease in Washington state. China, the world’s largest pork producer and consumer, has seen beef demand climb as more people adopt Western-style eating habits. China’s beef imports hit $2.5 billion last year, with total shipments at 579,836 tons, according to customs data.
The US also hopes that China can approve more traits of genetically modified corn and soybeans and finalise an agreement on rice, Branstad told China’s Agriculture Minister Han Changfu during a meeting with visiting US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
