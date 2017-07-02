US beef debuts in China after 14 years

China banned US beef in 2003 triggered by a case of mad cow disease in Washington

The US aims to export more high-quality and safe farm products to to help balance trade between the two countries as it marks its first shipment of beef in 14 years.



“We can provide more safe, high-quality food products for the consumers here in China, a key part of improving our relationship and reducing our trade deficit,” US Ambassador to Terry Branstad told reporters in Beijing on Friday.



has re-started imports of US beef, lifting a ban put in place in 2003 that was triggered by a case of mad cow disease in Washington state. China, the world’s largest pork producer and consumer, has seen beef demand climb as more people adopt Western-style eating habits. hit $2.5 billion last year, with total shipments at 579,836 tons, according to customs data.



The US also hopes that can approve more traits of genetically modified corn and soybeans and finalise an agreement on rice, Branstad told China’s Agriculture Minister Han Changfu during a meeting with visiting Secretary



Bloomberg