US, Chinese military aircraft see close encounter over South China Sea

Flyers pass each other as US keeps watch over hotly contested region

Flyers pass each other as US keeps watch over hotly contested region

The Pacific Command today said a Chinese jet and a Navy patrol plane had an "unsafe" encounter over the Sea this week, raising concerns.



Pacific Command spokesperson Robert Shuford said that the "interaction" between a Chinese KJ-200 early warning aircraft and a Navy P-3C plane took place on Wednesday in airspace over the waters. He did not say what was about the encounter.



Shuford says the plane was on a routine mission and operating according to law.



He said the Department of Defence and the Pacific Command "are always concerned about interactions with Chinese military forces."



The Chinese defence ministry has not responded to a faxed request for comment.

AP | PTI