US conducts successful test of THAAD system with ballistic missile

US forces carried out a missile interception system test on Sunday, a military agency said.
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the US Army conducted a successful missile defence test, using the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, Xinhua quoted the MDA as saying.
The MDA also said a C-17 military transport aircraft launched a medium-range target ballistic missile (MRBM) over the Pacific Ocean, which was "detected, tracked and intercepted" by the THAAD weapon system located at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska.
The test was conducted to gather threat data from a THAAD interceptor in flight, it added.
This was the 15th tests for the THAAD weapon system.
