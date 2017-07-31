US conducts successful test of THAAD system with ballistic missile

forces carried out a interception system test on Sunday, a military agency said.

The Defense Agency (MDA) and the Army conducted a successful defence test, using the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, quoted the MDA as saying.

The MDA also said a C-17 military transport aircraft launched a medium-range target ballistic (MRBM) over the Pacific Ocean, which was "detected, tracked and intercepted" by the weapon system located at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska.

The test was conducted to gather threat data from a interceptor in flight, it added.

This was the 15th tests for the weapon system.

