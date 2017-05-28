US considers banning laptop computers on international flights

-
ALSO READWhy we should not know our own passwords Americans should worry about Donald Trump's cabinet of military men Cabinet approves MoU with US Homeland Department on cyber security US Homeland Security probes abuse in Twitter summons case New exec order on cyber security highlights protection of key industries
-
US Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said on that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."
Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."
He added: "There's a real threat - numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an aeroplane in flight, particularly a US carrier.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU