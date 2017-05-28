TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Pak's 1998 nuke tests created balance of power in South Asia: Nawaz Sharif
Business Standard

US considers banning laptop computers on international flights

There's a 'real' threat to aviation from terrorists, said the US Homeland Security Chief

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

US Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said on that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."



He added: "There's a real threat - numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an aeroplane in flight, particularly a US carrier.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

US considers banning laptop computers on international flights

There's a 'real' threat to aviation from terrorists, said the US Homeland Security Chief

There's a 'real' threat to aviation from terrorists, said the US Homeland Cecurity Chief US Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said on that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."

He added: "There's a real threat - numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an aeroplane in flight, particularly a US carrier. image
Business Standard
177 22

US considers banning laptop computers on international flights

There's a 'real' threat to aviation from terrorists, said the US Homeland Security Chief

US Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said on that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."

He added: "There's a real threat - numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an aeroplane in flight, particularly a US carrier.

image
Business Standard
177 22