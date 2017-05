US considers banning laptop computers on international flights

US Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said on that he was considering banning laptop computers on flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."



Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."

He added: "There's a real threat - numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an aeroplane in flight, particularly a US carrier.