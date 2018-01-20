US counts on all partners for fair and balanced trade: Envoy to India

Let me turn to a second pillar in building out our strategic partnership — our economic and commercial relationship. India is in the midst of an economic surge as it integrates more fully into the global economy.

In turn, the US trade and investment relationship with India continues to grow. Bilateral trade has gone from approximately 20 billion dollars in 2001 to 115 billion dollars in 2016. Of course, given the size of our respective markets, there is still plenty of room to expand the flow of goods and services in both directions and, in the process, for trade to become ...