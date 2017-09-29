US cuts embassy staff by 60%, urges Americans not to travel to Cuba
Move comes in the wake of "specific attacks" on diplomats in the Caribbean island nation
Rueters |
http://mybs.in/2UYujpa
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
-
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU