Business Standard

US cuts embassy staff by 60%, urges Americans not to travel to Cuba

Move comes in the wake of "specific attacks" on diplomats in the Caribbean island nation

Rueters  |  Washington 

US embassy in Cuba, Havana, Cuba
A US flag is seen on a balcony in Havana, Cuba. (File photo: Reuters)

The United States has ordered 60 percent of its staff to leave the American Embassy in Havana because of "specific attacks" on diplomats and will warn American tourists that some attacks have occurred in Cuban hotels, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unidentified senior officials.

The embassy will stop processing visas and will issue a new travel warning on Friday saying that some attacks occurred in Cuban hotels and US tourists could be exposed if they travel to Cuba, the officials told AP.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 20:49 IST

