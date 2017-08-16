US declares Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation

-
ALSO READHizbul Mujahideen terrorist sent for 'specific mission' arrested in UP Defiant Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin denounces US terrorist designation Kashmir saw almost one terror incident a day till July-end: Report PM Modi's call for crackdown on global terrorism finds support at G20 India hails US move to designate Hizb chief Salahuddin as global terrorist
-
The US on Wednesday designated Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, nearly two months after declaring the outfit's Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.
The designation, which slaps a series of American sanctions on the militant group, came against the backdrop of an upsurge in its terror activities in Kashmir in recent months.
"These designations seek to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks," the State Department said in a statement.
Among other consequences, all of Hizbul Mujahideen's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.American sanctions
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU