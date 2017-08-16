TRENDING ON BS
US declares Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation

The move came against the backdrop of upsurge in its terror activities in Kashmir in recent months

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Photo: Shutterstock

The US on Wednesday designated Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, nearly two months after declaring the outfit's Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

The designation, which slaps a series of American sanctions on the militant group, came against the backdrop of an upsurge in its terror activities in Kashmir in recent months.


"These designations seek to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks," the State Department said in a statement.

Among other consequences, all of Hizbul Mujahideen's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.American sanctions

