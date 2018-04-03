US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit, India hails decision

-
ALSO READPalestine Ambassador attends Hafiz Saeed's rally in Pakistan; India fumes 'Freedom of expression': Pak defends Saeed's presence at Palestine rally Pakistan plans to seize 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's assets, charities Committed to implementing UN sanctions: Pak justifies Hafiz Saeed's release Envoy, Hafiz Saeed sharing stage an unintended mistake: Palestine to India
-
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move of designating Hafiz Saeed's Milli Muslim League (MML) as a terrorist outfit, saying that the designation reflects rejection of Pakistan's attempt to mainstream terrorism.
"India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the Milli Muslim League as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan based terrorist group and its functionaries who are acting on behalf of LeT," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said, in a statement.
The statement added, "The designation is a rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities; and highlights Pakistan's failure to fulfill its international obligation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries, and disrupt terror financing."
The United States on Tuesday designated Milli Muslim League, a political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) a global terrorist outfit.
The US Department of State brought amendments to the designation of Pakistan-based banned terrorist organization Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and also included Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK) under the list of terror organisation.
The US also designated seven members of the MML as foreign terrorists for acting on behalf of LeT.
"It vindicates India's position that Pakistan has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals. It is also cognizance of the fact that terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan's control," the statement added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU