JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC/ST verdict: No stay, but SC to hear Centre's review plea after 10 days

SC/ST verdict: No stay, but SC to hear Centre's review plea after 10 days
Business Standard

US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit, India hails decision

The US also designated seven members of the MML as foreign terrorists for acting on behalf of LeT

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Hafiz Saeed
File photo of Hafiz Saeed | Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move of designating Hafiz Saeed's Milli Muslim League (MML) as a terrorist outfit, saying that the designation reflects rejection of Pakistan's attempt to mainstream terrorism.

"India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the Milli Muslim League as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan based terrorist group and its functionaries who are acting on behalf of LeT," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said, in a statement.

The statement added, "The designation is a rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities; and highlights Pakistan's failure to fulfill its international obligation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries, and disrupt terror financing."

The United States on Tuesday designated Milli Muslim League, a political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) a global terrorist outfit.

The US Department of State brought amendments to the designation of Pakistan-based banned terrorist organization Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and also included Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK) under the list of terror organisation.

The US also designated seven members of the MML as foreign terrorists for acting on behalf of LeT.

"It vindicates India's position that Pakistan has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals. It is also cognizance of the fact that terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan's control," the statement added.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements