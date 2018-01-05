JUST IN
Trump blocks $1.1 bn security aid to Islamabad; can survive, says Pakistan
IANS  |  Washington 

US designates three al-Qaeda associates as global terrorists

US State Department on Thursday designated three individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

Muhammad al-Ghazali, Abukar Ali Adan, and Wanas al-Faqih will be imposed against with strict sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The State Department said they "are associated with al-Qaeda affiliates" that have been designated by the US as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and have committed acts of terrorism.

Among the consequences of these designations, all of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

They will also be denied access to the US financial system.

 
First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 08:08 IST

