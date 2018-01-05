US designates three al-Qaeda associates as global terrorists

State Department on Thursday designated three individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

Muhammad al-Ghazali, Abukar Ali Adan, and will be imposed against with strict sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The State Department said they "are associated with affiliates" that have been designated by the as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and have committed acts of terrorism.

Among the consequences of these designations, all of their property and interests in property subject to jurisdiction are blocked and persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

They will also be denied access to the financial system.