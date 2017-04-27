US drone strike kills 7 militants in North Waziristan area of Pakistan

-
At least seven militants were on Thursday killed in missile strikes by a US pilotless aircraft in Pakistan's north-west tribal area of North Waziristan.
The US drones fired two missiles to pound two hideouts of the militants in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, a semi-autonomous tribal area located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported.
Both the hideouts were completely destroyed in the attack that took place at about 2 p.m. (local time).
Those killed included a commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and his six accomplices, who were holding a meeting in one of the targeted hideouts.
Thursday's drone strike is second of its kind in Pakistan since the beginning of this year.
On March 2, at least two suspected militants were killed in a similar attack in the neighbouring tribal area of Kurram agency.
