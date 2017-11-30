JUST IN
US drone strike on Pak-Afghan border kills three

Local sources quoted by the Express News said there were reports of three deaths and that the area where the incident had taken place was Pesho Ghar.

IANS  |  Islamabad 

At least three people were killed when a US drone fired missiles along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the media reported on Thursday.

The strike took place before dawn on the Kurram Agency border with Afghanistan. However, Pakistani officials said that it was unclear whether the drone had struck in Pakistani territory.

"We are assessing the situation," an official of the political administration said.
