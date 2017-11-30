US drone strike on Pak-Afghan border kills three

-
ALSO READ'Spying' Iranian drone shot down by Pakistan Air Force in Balochistan Indian drone 'spying' across LoC shot down, claims Pakistan Kabul attack: Afghanistan cancels home, away cricket ties with Pakistan Twin blasts in tribal district on Pak-Afghan border; 18 killed, 100 injured Pakistan deserves no chance as it always stabs at the back: Afghan daily
-
At least three people were killed when a US drone fired missiles along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the media reported on Thursday.
The strike took place before dawn on the Kurram Agency border with Afghanistan. However, Pakistani officials said that it was unclear whether the drone had struck in Pakistani territory.
Local sources quoted by the Express News said there were reports of three deaths and that the area where the incident had taken place was Pesho Ghar.
"We are assessing the situation," an official of the political administration said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU