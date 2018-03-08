US drone targeting Pakistani Taliban kills 21 TTP militants in Afghanistan

-
Pakistani intelligence officials and local Taliban say two missiles fired from a US drone hit a militant facility in neighboring Afghanistan, killing 21 insurgents, including the son of the head of the Pakistani Taliban.
The officials say the strike took place on Wednesday and targeted a compound frequented by Mullah Fazlullah, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban who is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.
The officials say the strike occurred in Afghanistan's Kunar province, miles away from Pakistani border.
Three Pakistani Taliban commanders also confirmed the strike and militant casualties.
Pakistani officials and the Taliban commanders spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to speak to reporters. The US made no comment on the strike.
