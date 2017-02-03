US eases sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB

The US
Treasury Department issued a notice easing sanctions
on a Russian intelligence agency that former President Barack Obama sanctioned over Moscow's alleged hacking activities in last year's US
presidential election.
In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury Department authorised certain transactions with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) that are needed to request approval for the importation, distribution, or use of certain information technology products in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.
Last December, Obama imposed sanctions
on two major Russian intelligence services — the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the FSB, four individual officers of the GRU and three companies that allegedly provided material support for hacking operations aiming to interfere in the US
presidential elections.
The US
also ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats suspected of spying and closed two compounds belonging to the Russian Embassy in response to "Russia's interference in the US
election and to a pattern of harassment of our diplomats overseas".
US
President Donald Trump
has hinted that he could lift the sanctions
against Russia
if Moscow proved helpful in battling terrorists and reaching other goals important to the United States.
Trump's openly pro-Russia
stance has been scrutinised recently amid US
intelligence's conclusion that Russia
helped him win the presidential election through hacking activities.
Russia
has denied being behind the cyber-intrusions, which targeted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the private emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign Chairman John Podesta. Trump has repeatedly said he doubts the veracity of US
intelligence blaming Moscow for the hacks.
