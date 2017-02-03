US eases sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB

The Treasury Department issued a notice easing on a Russian intelligence agency that former President Barack Obama sanctioned over Moscow's alleged hacking activities in last year's presidential election.

In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury Department authorised certain transactions with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) that are needed to request approval for the importation, distribution, or use of certain information technology products in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last December, Obama imposed on two major Russian intelligence services — the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the FSB, four individual officers of the GRU and three companies that allegedly provided material support for hacking operations aiming to interfere in the presidential elections.

The also ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats suspected of spying and closed two compounds belonging to the Russian Embassy in response to "Russia's interference in the election and to a pattern of harassment of our diplomats overseas".

President has hinted that he could lift the against if Moscow proved helpful in battling terrorists and reaching other goals important to the United States.

Trump's openly pro- stance has been scrutinised recently amid intelligence's conclusion that helped him win the presidential election through hacking activities.

has denied being behind the cyber-intrusions, which targeted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the private emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign Chairman John Podesta. Trump has repeatedly said he doubts the veracity of intelligence blaming Moscow for the hacks.