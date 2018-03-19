US ends a decade-old economic dialogue with China as relations sour

The Trump administration ended a decade-old formal with because it believes the country is moving backward on opening its markets to foreign competition, a top Treasury Department official said Sunday. The administration is “disappointed” with and “because there wasn’t a path back toward a market orientation, I discontinued the economic dialogue,” said David Malpass, Treasury’s undersecretary for affairs. Rather than holding formal discussions, Secretary Steven Mnuchin has frequent private talks with senior-level officials in to bring back focus to free-market capitalism, he said. “One of the things we are doing is trying to keep open lines of communication with them even as we express concern” about the growing influence of China’s state-owned enterprises, Malpass said, speaking in Buenos Aires ahead of the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting. Mnuchin’s halting of the main economic channel between the and — known as the — ends conversations started under one of his predecessors, Hank Paulson, during the administration.

Paulson singled out an economic track for the Treasury Department to lead, becoming the point-person on all such matters between the nations.