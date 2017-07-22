TRENDING ON BS
US ends laptop ban on West Asia carriers

US had banned large electronics in cabins on flights from 10 airports in West Asia, North Africa

Alexander Cornwell I Reuters 

Qatar Airways, Airbus, Airbus A350 XWB aircraft, Singapore Airshow, Changi Exhibition Centre, Qatar
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre. Photo; Reuters

The United States has ended a four-month ban on passengers carrying laptops onboard US bound flights from certain airports in the West Asia and North Africa, bringing to an end one of the controversial travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was the last of 10 airports to be exempted from the ban, the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a tweet late on Wednesday.

West Asia carriers have blamed Trump’s travel restrictions, which include banning citizens of some Muslim majority countries from visiting the United States, for a downturn in demand on US routes.

In March, the United States banned large electronics in cabins on flights from 10 airports in West Asia and North Africa over concerns that explosives could be concealed in the devices taken onboard aircraft.

The ban has been lifted on the nine airlines affected — Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways, EgyptAir and Royal Air Maroc — which are the only carriers to fly direct to the United States from the region.

A ban on citizens of six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, — remains in place though has been limited after several US court hearings challenged the restrictions.

“The aviation industry has been trying to come together with a united message to governments and stakeholders about regulation and supporting the industry,” said Will Horton, senior analyst at Australian aviation consultancy CAPA.

