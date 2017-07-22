US ends laptop ban on West Asia carriers

The United States
has ended a four-month ban on passengers carrying laptops onboard US
bound flights from certain airports
in the West Asia
and North Africa, bringing to an end one of the controversial travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Riyadh’s King Khalid International
Airport was the last of 10 airports
to be exempted from the ban, the US
Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a tweet late on Wednesday.
West Asia
carriers have blamed Trump’s travel restrictions, which include banning citizens of some Muslim majority countries from visiting the United States, for a downturn in demand on US
routes.
The ban has been lifted on the nine airlines
affected — Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways, EgyptAir and Royal Air Maroc — which are the only carriers to fly direct to the United States
from the region.
A ban on citizens of six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, — remains in place though has been limited after several US
court hearings challenged the restrictions.
“The aviation industry has been trying to come together with a united message to governments and stakeholders about regulation and supporting the industry,” said Will Horton, senior analyst at Australian aviation consultancy CAPA.
