Donald Trump nominee for Attorney General promises curbs on H1B visas
US expected to launch WTO complaint over Chinese aluminum subsidies

The complaint will likely add to rising trade tensions between the world's two largest economies

Reuters  |  Washington 

The Obama administration is expected to launch a complaint against Chinese aluminum subsidies with the World Trade Organization on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The complaint will likely add to rising trade tensions between the world's two largest economies as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office next week with pledges to reduce U.S. trade deficits with China as a top priority.

The complaint, to be filed by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, is expected to cite "artificially cheap loans" from Chinese banks and low-priced inputs for Chinese aluminum makers as contributing to excess capacity and hurting American workers and companies.

