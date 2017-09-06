US F-16 fighter plane crashes in Arizona

-
A United States (US) fighting plane crashed on Tuesday near Safford, Arizona. Rescue operations are underway for the pilot.
The US Air Force is now investigating the crash of F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was part of the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.
"Closely monitoring the F-16 crash in Arizona as search and rescue efforts continue," Senior US Senator from Arizona John McCain tweeted about the crash.
Closely monitoring F-16 crash in #Arizona as search and rescue efforts continue https://t.co/u99MxzXpZH— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 6, 2017
Further details are awaited.
