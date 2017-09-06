JUST IN
US F-16 fighter plane crashes in Arizona

The US Air Force is investigating the crash of F-16 Fighting Falcon

ANI  |  New Delhi 

F-16, Fighter Jet

A United States (US) fighting plane crashed on Tuesday near Safford, Arizona. Rescue operations are underway for the pilot.

The US Air Force is now investigating the crash of F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was part of the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.

"Closely monitoring the F-16 crash in Arizona as search and rescue efforts continue," Senior US Senator from Arizona John McCain tweeted about the crash.

 

 

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 11:03 IST

