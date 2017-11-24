US Fed set for a rate increase next month

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise its benchmark interest rate in December despite the concerns of some about the persistent weakness of inflation, according to an account of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting. The account, which the Fed published Wednesday, described officials as united in confusion about the reasons that is weak but divided about the consequences. While some officials favoured watching and waiting, a majority of — including the chairwoman, Janet L Yellen — have made clear that they are inclined to keep raising the Fed’s benchmark rate.

At the two-day meeting that ended November 1, those officials were “reasonably confident that the and would evolve in coming months such that an additional firming would likely be appropriate in the near term,” the Fed said.

The group made no changes to monetary policy at the meeting; it had signaled in advance of the meeting that it would not act before December. It left its benchmark rate in a range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent, and did not alter the instructions for the gradual reduction of its $4 trillion portfolio of Treasury securities and mortgage bonds now underway.

But the meeting account, released after a standard three-week delay, is likely to solidify investor expectations that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point at the December meeting.

The continued debate about the weakness of has divided officials into two broad camps. Most, including Yellen, regard slow as somewhat mysterious but not a cause for great concern because they expect tightening labour market conditions to eventually drive up prices. As a result, they want to keep raising interest rates at a gradual pace.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent in October and the pace of job growth remains strong. The account described it as “well above the pace likely to be sustainable in the longer run.” A minority of Fed officials, however, have become increasingly forceful in registering their concerns. Those officials are more worried about moving too fast than too slow. They fear that the persistence of sluggish could damage the economy, for example, by permanently eroding public expectations about the future pace of The minutes said that some of those officials are reluctant to vote for additional rate increases until they are convinced that is indeed gaining strength. The officials “indicated that their decision about whether to increase the target range in the near-term would depend importantly on whether the upcoming economic data boosted their confidence that was headed toward the Committee’s objective.”

Some also want to raise rates because they are concerned that financial market conditions have not tightened adequately this year, meaning credit is easier and cheaper to get than the Fed would have anticipated. The Fed raises its benchmark rate to make it more difficult to borrow money. But the rates on consumer and business loans have not climbed in response, prompting worries that investors are taking excessive risks. also want to stockpile ammunition against future economic downturns. The Fed’s primary medicine for weak growth is cutting rates, which it can do only if it has a high enough rate to cut from.

RATE HIKE IN QUESTION and other have made clear that they are inclined to keep raising the benchmark rate The benchmark rate is left in a range of 1% to 1.25% The rates are to be raised because the financial market conditions have not tightened adequately this year

©2017 The New York Times News Service