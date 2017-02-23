US has a meaningful relationship with Mexico: White House

The US has a healthy and robust relationship with Mexico, the today said as two top Cabinet ministers landed in Mexico for talks with their Mexican counterparts.

The visit by Secretary of State and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly comes at a time of simmering tension between the two countries on the issue of wall along the border and immigration issues.

"I would argue that we have a very healthy and robust relationship with the Mexican government and Mexican officials. I think they would echo that same sentiment. (The Mexican) President Pena Nieto has echoed that at well," Press Secretary told reporters at his daily news conference.

"I think the relationship with Mexico is phenomenal right now, and I think there's an unbelievable and robust dialogue between the two nations," Spicer said in response to a question as he strongly refuted reports that there is some kind of tension between the two countries.

Spicer said it is significant that the President is sending the Secretaries to Mexico so early in the administration.

"It's symbolic of the meaningful relationship that our two nations have," he said.

These are important meetings regarding the President's agenda to improve the quality of lives for both people of Mexico and the United States by combating drug traffickers and finding ways to bolster both the economies through a broader relationship that promotes commerce and legal immigration.

This is a very encouraging start to a working relationship with an incredible neighbour to the south, he added.

"Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Kelly are going to have a great discussion down there, and to talk through the implementation of the executive order. I feel very confident that any country who has a citizen that comes into this country and that we send back, will make sure that they comply with this," Spicer said.