US House votes to pass $1.3-trillion spending bill to avert govt shutdown

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill to avert a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September 30, sending the measure to the Senate.
The Republican-led chamber voted 256-167 despite opposition from the party's conservative House Freedom Caucus. The Senate also must pass the bill before current funding expires late Friday night. The White House has said Trump would back it.
