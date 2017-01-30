US immigration ban: Global criticism builds from Germany to Google

Global opposition to US President intensified on Sunday as world leaders condemned the move to temporarily limit entry from what are predominantly Muslim countries, while pledged to play a bigger role on the international stage.

World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister and German Chancellor criticised and said their nations won’t change their policies.

Merkel expressed her concerns about a ban during a call with on Saturday, according to a tweeted statement from spokesman Steffen Seibert. “It is not justified to put people of a particular background or religious belief under general suspicion” even as governments try to grapple with the threat of terrorism, the statement said. Merkel last week said would continue to pursue a global agenda.

The growing condemnation exposed dividing lines with US allies and wasn’t limited to the world of politics: Netflix’s chief executive officer said the changes were “un-American,” while Alphabet’s advised staff who may be impacted by the order to return to the US immediately.

Two judges temporarily blocked Trump’s administration late Saturday from enforcing portions of his order that would have led to the removal from US airports of refugees, visa holders and legal US residents from the seven countries. Neither ruling strikes down the executive order, which will now be subject to court hearings.

“Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW,” told his almost 23 million Twitter followers early Sunday. “Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”

Under the order, the admission of refugees would be suspended for 120 days. Citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya would be banned from entering the US for 90 days, while the government determined what information it needed from other countries to safely admit visitors.

The order didn’t list the countries, but pointed to laws that cover those seven, which were provided by the White House. The ban is a “visible insult” to Muslims and Iran “will reciprocate with legal, consular and political undertakings,” the official Islamic Republic News Agency said. Iran also summoned Switzerland’s ambassador in Tehran in his capacity as the head of US interests in the country, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. The US and Iran haven’t had formal diplomatic ties since shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Trudeau, in a tweet, said would welcome those fleeing “persecution, terror and war. Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith.”

Bloomberg